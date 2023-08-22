2 Strong 4 Bullies
RESCAN: Programming note for antenna viewers in Akron area

Cleveland 19 News logo
Cleveland 19 News logo(Source: WOIO)
By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - ATTENTION VIEWERS!

This WEDNESDAY, Aug. 23, 2023, we are making permanent repairs to our Akron translator. We expect to begin at 10 a.m. and be done by 4 p.m.

Akron/Canton/Barberton/Alliance/Kent/Massillon/Mansfield/Dover/New Philadelphia antenna (OTA) antenna viewers may be affected.

Once repairs are complete, and we are back up and operational, affected viewers will need to RESCAN their TV set channels!

RESCAN INSTRUCTIONS

YOU NEED YOUR TV ON AND YOUR REMOTE HANDY. WE RECOMMEND THE FOLLOWING:

To perform a rescan of your television receiver:

  • Remove the antenna connection from your TV (do this carefully so you don’t tip your TV)
  • Use your remote control to access your TV’s menu screen
  • There should be a setting like: “Scan for channels” or “Channel search”
  • Select that setting and press Enter, your TV will automatically search the airwaves and remove all channels (like wiping a chalkboard clean with a damp rag)
  • Connect your antenna back to the TV
  • Again, go to the “Scan for Channel” or “Channel Search” and repeat that process
  • This will now update all your channels to the latest channels being offered in the area (from our station or others)
  • Once this is complete, you will once again have access to our stations

REMEMBER... THIS IS FOR ANTENNA VIEWERS ONLY.

IF YOU TRY TO RESCAN AND IT JUST ISN’T WORKING FOR YOU, YOU MIGHT WANT TO GO ONLINE FOR INSTRUCTIONS FOR YOUR SPECIFIC TV BRAND OR REFER TO THE USER MANUAL FOR A STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE.

AGAIN - CABLE AND SATELLITE VIEWERS ARE NOT AFFECTED BY THIS CHANGE.

Thank you.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

