2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Shooting in Cleveland’s Corlett neighborhood sends 1 to hospital

Cleveland police are investigating a shooting in the Corlett neighborhood late Monday night.
Cleveland police are investigating a shooting in the Corlett neighborhood late Monday night.(WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting in the Corlett neighborhood late Monday night.

The shooting happened at a bus stop at east 131st Street and Harvard Avenue around 11:50 p.m., police say.

Cleveland EMS transported a 40-year-old man to University Hospital in critical condition, according to EMS dispatch.

Police officials say no arrests have been made, and the shooting is still under investigation.

The intersection was closed immediately after, but is now open.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement

Latest News

Friday Football Frenzy Week #1
Friday Football Frenzy Week #1 2023
Fairview Park School Guard Roberta 'Bobbie' Wright honored for 50th year of service
Fairview Park school guard honored for 50th year of service
A Cleveland RTA bus driver is seen lying down on his bus during a layover; surveillance footage...
Cleveland RTA driver lies down on bus, scolds riders for being too noisy during break
Man dumps oil, paint and trash on North Olmsted patio (surveillance video)
Man dumps oil, paint and trash on North Olmsted patio (surveillance video)