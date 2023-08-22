Shooting in Cleveland’s Corlett neighborhood sends 1 to hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting in the Corlett neighborhood late Monday night.

The shooting happened at a bus stop at east 131st Street and Harvard Avenue around 11:50 p.m., police say.

Cleveland EMS transported a 40-year-old man to University Hospital in critical condition, according to EMS dispatch.

Police officials say no arrests have been made, and the shooting is still under investigation.

The intersection was closed immediately after, but is now open.

