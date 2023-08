CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Terry Francona gave Guardians fans a scare Tuesday with some revealing comments about his future.

Francona: "This job is really hard, it just kind of wears on you" @CleGuardians @cleveland19news — Cleveland 19 Sports (@WOIOSports) August 22, 2023

Francona, 64, is in his 11th season with Cleveland.

He’s a 3-time Manager of the Year who won 2 World Series with Boston.

The Guardians, 59-66 in the A.L. Central, host the Dodgers in a 3-game series starting tonight.

