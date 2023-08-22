2 Strong 4 Bullies
Thieves break into tavern in Cleveland’s Jefferson neighborhood, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The two men accused of breaking into The Little Rose Tavern are on the loose, Cleveland police confirmed, and detectives need help finding them.

The breaking and entering and theft happened at 14206 Lorain Ave. on Aug. 6, according to police.

Police did not specify what was stolen.

They took off in this black Chevrolet Cruze, captured in surveillance footage shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:

Thieves break into tavern in Cleveland's Jefferson neighborhood, police say
Thieves break into tavern in Cleveland’s Jefferson neighborhood, police say(Cleveland Division of Police First District)

If you recognize this suspect vehicle or have any other information on this breaking and entering and theft, call First District Det. Zverina at 216-623-2532 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-239299 with your tips.

