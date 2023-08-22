Two more arrested in connection with 2022 Wooster shooting

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Two more people were arrested Tuesday in connection with a 2022 shooting in Wooster, according to police.

Police said in June of 2022, they responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Spink Street, where they found 51-year-old Leon Case dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

The initial investigation led to the indictment of Jordan West, 25, for aggravated murder in July of 2022.

However, police said after a lengthy investigation by the Wooster Police Detective Bureau, two more indictments were served Tuesday for aggravated murder.

Police reported arresting Carson Connock, 19, and William Hunter Maxwell, 21.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, with the possibility of additional indictments.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wooster police detectives at 330-287-5720.

The Medway Drug Enforcement Agency and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the arrests, Wooster police said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

