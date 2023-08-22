2 Strong 4 Bullies
Verdict to be announced for Shaker Heights attorney accused of election fraud

(WVIR)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The verdict will be announced Tuesday morning in the case of a Shaker Heights attorney accused of election fraud.

The bench trial for James Saunders, 56, began July 12 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Andrew Santoli.

Saunders is accused of voting several times in the 2020 and 2022 general elections.

According to the Cuyahoga County prosecutor, in 2020 Saunders voted in person in Ohio and Florida. He allegedly voted early in Ohio.

In 2022, he allegedly voted in person in Ohio and by mail in Florida.

Saunders is charged with two counts of illegal voting.

