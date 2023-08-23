19 First Alert Day: Possible severe storms tonight; high heat tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong warm front will track through the area tonight. Thunderstorms associated with it could turn severe. Very heavy rain will be likely as well in spots. The humidity level shoots up. Dangerous heat on the way tomorrow for a day. The worst of it will be in western Ohio. The heat index is forecast to climb above 100 degrees in many towns. The storm threat will end early in the morning tomorrow. The sky will turn partly cloudy. We currently have the cold front rolling through dry Thursday night. A much cooler day Friday, but it’ll still be muggy.

