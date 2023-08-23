2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 teen girls arrested in connection to April murder of Kanye Williams

By Megan McSweeney
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two juveniles were arrested Wednesday morning in connection to a homicide case being investigated by Cleveland police, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Two teenage girls, 17 years old and 15 years old, were arrested in connection to the April 7 murder of Kanye Williams, Marshals officials say.

The 19-year-old was found slumped over in a car in the 8000 block of Golden Avenue by Cleveland police.

Williams suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at University Hospital, police say.

The teens were wanted for aggravated murder by Cleveland police when they were arrested.

The 15-year-old was arrested in the 7900 block of Golden Avenue, and the 17-year-old was arrested near the 2200 block of East 89th Street, according to the Marshals Service.

This arrest marks the seventh made by the U.S. Marshals Service of homicide suspects in Cleveland since the start of “Operation 216″ last week.

