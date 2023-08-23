46 Ohio school districts allow armed staff members, including 10 in NEO

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Currently, 46 school districts in Ohio have submitted rosters for armed staff programs, including a few that may be closer to home than you think.

According to the Ohio Department of Public Safety, training for armed staff requires at least 24 hours of initial training and eight hours of annual requalification training.

These may be satisfied through successfully completing the OSSC’s ASSET program, or through an organization whose training has been approved by the OSSC.

ODPS said training includes scenario-based and live-fire exercises.

The 10 school districts in NEO that submitted rosters for armed staff include:

Carrollton Exempted Village School District (Carroll County)

Claymont City (Tuscarawas County)

Edison Local School District (Erie County)

Garaway Local Schools (Tuscarawas County)

Madison Local Schools (Lake County)

Maplewood Career Center (Portage County)

Newcomerstown Exempted Village School District (Tuscarawas County)

Streetsboro City Schools (Portage County)

Trumbull Career and Technical Center (Trumbull County)

Tuscarawas Valley Local School District (Tuscarawas County)

