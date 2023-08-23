Akron police release photos in connection to Sunday shooting of 7-year-old boy

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that sent one teenager and one child to the hospital.

Akron police have released three photos of people in the area investigators are looking to speak with.

Those in the photo are not considered suspects at this time, police say.

Akron police have released three photos of people in the area investigators are looking to speak with. (Source: Akron Police Department)

Police said they responded to a call for a shooting in the 600 block of Vernon Odom Boulevard around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Officers found a 19-year-old man and a seven-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds.

The child was shot after playing in a youth football game, said police.

Vernon Odom Boulevard shooting ((Source: Akron police))

Police said the seven-year-old, identified as Tyren Thompson, Jr., underwent emergency surgery for a gunshot wound to the chest.

Thompson’s mother, Jazmere, told 19 News that she just wants young people to put the guns down.

She added her son will need a second surgery Tuesday, and potentially more down the line.

Police said they do not believe Thompson was the target of the shooting.

The 19-year-old man was struck in the hip and leg area and did not suffer life-threatening injuries, police said.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Issued statement on weekend gun violence:

“We are heartbroken and outraged by the gun violence incident yesterday at Lane Field which has left a 7-year-old child in serious condition, as well as a 19-year-old with injuries. Enough is enough. This cannot be considered normal, and we cannot be complacent as a community with this type of behavior. Thoughts and prayers won’t end the violence. It will be the actions of our residents, parents, coaches, teachers, elected officials, pastors, and beyond all working together that makes the difference. Our youth need to understand that there are consequences to their actions and sometimes those consequences impact people they had no intention of involving. A 7-year-old innocent child is in the hospital when they should be getting ready to go back to school. We need our community to come together. If you know something, say something.”Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

