Bodycam video shows Cleveland officer dragged by getaway driver after foot chase

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer was dragged by a car as he tried taking a suspect into custody after a minute long foot chase on the city’s east side last month.

According to a police report, two officers pulled over a silver Infinity near East 116th and Kinsman on July 29 because the vehicle didn’t have a visible license plate.

Bodycam video shows a Cleveland cop getting dragged by a car after chasing a young man who ran off during a traffic stop. pic.twitter.com/PMx9NcWehK — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) August 22, 2023

Nearby surveillance video released by Cleveland police shows the driver and a passenger get out of the vehicle before officers approached the car.

Police bodycam footage shows one of the officer’s walking toward the driver.

“Stop walking away. Come here. Hands out of your pocket,” he instructed before the man ran away, leading both officers on a minute long chase.

The footage shows the suspect running back onto Kinsman, near East 113th when the Infinity drove by and stopped to pick the man up.

As the suspect climbed into the backseat, his upper body remained outside of the vehicle as one of the officer’s latched on.

The driver of the vehicle drove off, dragging the officer for approximately ten feet before he let go of the suspect.

Surveillance video appears to show one of the original passengers ran back toward the Infinity as soon as police started chasing the driver on foot.

The suspects were not caught; the original driver was described as a man in his early 20s.

According to the police report, the officer who was dragged refused medical attention.

