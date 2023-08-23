2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland homeowner worries about wires tied to her home, wants CPP to make permanent fix

By Katie Wilson
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman is worried about her safety with incoming storms, but not for a reason you might think.

She has electrical wires tied to her home with rope and she’s concerned lightning could catch it on fire!

She says she’s called Cleveland Public Power multiple times, but there still has been no permanent fix.

“I happened to look behind us here. There is string, wire, all kinds of different stuff from where the power was out,” said Eurika Grady, a homeowner on Castalia Avenue in Cleveland’s Collinwood Neighborhood.

Grady returned home from vacation on July 5 to find live electrical wires from Cleveland Public Power, once supported by a pole, now tied directly to her house with a rope.

It’s a huge safety concern for Grady because she’s worried the wires could spark and catch fire.

“If it rains or is thundering, I’m uncomfortable because if something should hit my home, I could be a ball of fire,” said Grady.

To make things worse, the wires and ropes are starting to pull off her siding.

You may remember in early August, we covered CPP poles tied off to a tree and a sign on Chester Avenue.

Crews fixed the problem after we got involved, so after waiting more than a month and a half for a fix, Grady called the 19 Troubleshooters.

We started by calling a spokesperson for the company.

We left a message and heard back hours later.

CPP said the temporary fix is safe, but they’re hoping to send crews out to make a permanent fix by the end of the week.

As for the damage to Grady’s siding, CPP says they’ll make a decision on how to address it after coming out to see for themselves.

A step in the right direction, but you can bet the 19 Troubleshooters will stay on this until we see results.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

