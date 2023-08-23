2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police, city officials, FOP discuss ways to keep, hire more officers

Cleveland Division of Police(Source: Cleveland Division of Police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland city officials, representatives from the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge #8 and the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association (CPPA) will hold a news conference Wednesday to discuss ways they can improve police retention, recruitment, and deployment.

The groups have met in several closed door sessions since early July.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, FOP President Capt. Jim O’Malley and CPPA President Detective Jeff Follmer, and members of their teams, met together under the guidance of Jack Buettner.

Buettner served as the former Director of Federal Mediation and Conciliation Field Operations for the United States from 2009-2012 and worked as a Federal Mediator for 40 years.

The announcement of the City of Cleveland Public Safety Summit came just days after a mass shooting in Cleveland’s Warehouse District.

A total of nine people were shot on W. 6th Street around 2:30 a.m. on July 9. All nine were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Two men are in custody for the shootings.

Jaylon Jennings, the accused shooter, pleaded not guilty on July 24 to nine counts of attempted murder, 18 counts of felonious assault, two counts of having weapons under disability, one count of grand theft, and one count of receiving stolen property.

Kevin Del Valle-Salaman, 24, is accused of driving Jennings from the crime scene and not calling police.

