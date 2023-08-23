Cleveland police search for missing 13-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 13year-old girl.

Ahriyah Smith-Terry was last seen on Aug. 8 and reported missing on Aug. 10.

Ahriyah Smith-Terry ((Source: Cleveland police))

According to police she was last seen in the Garden Valley area.

Ahriyah came to Cleveland from her grandmother’s house in Akron, but her foster mother is unable to find her, said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Johnson at 216-623-2711.

