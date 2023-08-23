Deshaun Watson: ‘AVP and Kevin gave me the keys’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Deshaun Watson is expected to play in Saturday’s final preseason game but it’ll be just for tuneup purposes.

This is 100% Watson’s offense now.

Watson went 3-3 last season in a spotty return from suspension but says he’s much more comfortable with a full offseason and training camp behind him.

The Browns visit Kansas City Saturday at 1 p.m.

