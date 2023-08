AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A family lost their home in a fire early Wednesday morning.

The blaze began around 4 a.m. in the 1100 block of Florida Ave in Akron’s Kenmore neighborhood.

Akron house fire ((Source: WOIO))

According to Akron firefighters, there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but investigators were on the scene collecting evidence.

