Gov. DeWine’s push to improve literacy skills for all ages

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will visit The Early Learning Village in Euclid Wednesday morning to discuss his ReadOhio Initative.

According to DeWine, ReadOhio is a statewide effort to encourage reading, no matter your age, because reading is the foundation for success.

The program provides tips for caregivers to help build early literacy skills in young people and offers classes for those who struggle or are learning English as a second language.

As of the 2021-2022 school year, 40% of Ohio’s third graders were not grading proficiently, according to statewide data.

DeWine said he will also start a recognition program for school districts whose students make significant progress in reading.

