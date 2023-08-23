‘He’s been burning her with oils’: Chilling 911 calls reveal moments Cleveland woman escaped abuser

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New 911 calls provide a closer look into the moments a Cleveland woman miraculously escaped from her abusive ex-boyfriend.

39-year-old Preston Anderson is accused of brutally torturing and sexually assaulting her.

The 41-year-old woman lived with Anderson at an apartment on E. 75th Street and Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.

After two days of torturing her, the man finally left the home, she took that window as an opportunity to escape. She made it to the security booth at her apartment complex. The security guard is the one who called 911.

“I just came out the bathroom of the security office and she came to the front desk, and she is visibly beaten up on her face,” the security guard told 911. “It looks like she is burnt on her face.”

“Is there any serious bleeding?” the 911 operator asked.

“Yes, on her face,” the security guard replied.

The Cleveland woman escaped from her live-in boyfriend on July 28, and it was her building’s security guard who came to her rescue.

“I’m sorry, I’m a little shaken up right now,” the security guard admitted. “I have the lady in the security booth with me right now hiding in the bathroom. She is beat up. She’s scared. She’s crying and I’m not going to let her leave the security booth until the police get here.”

The woman told police 39-year-old Preston Anderson poured boiling canola oil on her, burning her face and genitals, after he brutally beat her and forced her to perform sex acts multiple times.

She told investigators that the man did not allow her to eat, drink or go to the bathroom and that he strangled her.

“He’s been burning her with oils like I said her face looks like it’s been burnt,” the security guard said. “He’s been beating her with knives and stuff. She just pulled down her pants and showed me different marks and stuff. He’s in the building but he’s not in the apartment so she took this chance to come and get help.”

Court documents say the woman suffered broken bones and third-degree burns.

Anderson is now in custody and is charged with rape, kidnapping, assault, and domestic violence.

19 News dug into his criminal record and learned it dates back more than 20 years, and includes domestic violence, assault, aggravated robbery, and burglary.

Last week when he was in court Anderson lashed out at the judge. Anderson was held in contempt of court for his outburst.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond. He’ll be back in court again on September 6.

