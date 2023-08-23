2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Hudson woman celebrates 105th birthday!

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDSON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Hudson woman just celebrated her 105th birthday with a party at her long-term care facility.

Louise Mikita marked the big milestone on Aug. 22.

Happy birthday!
Happy birthday!

Traditions Health, with assistance from Hudson Grande Senior Living, threw her a celebration lunch.

Louise contributes her longevity to having been an athlete and staying active all her life and staying positive.

Traditions Health Nurse Kris Bosley with Louise Mikita. Bosley said Louise is the oldest...
Traditions Health Nurse Kris Bosley with Louise Mikita. Bosley said Louise is the oldest person she has taken care of.

“If you laugh others will laugh with you,” said Louise.

Louise started her career at 44, working as a secretary for Mayfield City School until she was 64.

Louise has two sons and daughter-in-laws who live locally. She also has five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She also enjoys visits from her friends from Mayfield City Schools, as well as friends from her church, Mayfield Methodist Church.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement

Latest News

Efforts to save long running Mentor car show in the works
Roar by the Shore car show back on, relocates to Mentor-on-the-Lake
Roar on the Shore will return to Mentor-on-the-Lake
Roar on the Shore will return to Mentor-on-the-Lake
Fairview Park School Guard Roberta 'Bobbie' Wright honored for 50th year of service
Fairview Park school guard honored for 50th year of service
Fairview Park crossing guard honored for 50th school year
Fairview Park crossing guard honored for 50th school year