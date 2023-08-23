Hudson woman celebrates 105th birthday!

HUDSON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Hudson woman just celebrated her 105th birthday with a party at her long-term care facility.

Louise Mikita marked the big milestone on Aug. 22.

Happy birthday!

Traditions Health, with assistance from Hudson Grande Senior Living, threw her a celebration lunch.

Louise contributes her longevity to having been an athlete and staying active all her life and staying positive.

Traditions Health Nurse Kris Bosley with Louise Mikita. Bosley said Louise is the oldest person she has taken care of.

“If you laugh others will laugh with you,” said Louise.

Louise started her career at 44, working as a secretary for Mayfield City School until she was 64.

Louise has two sons and daughter-in-laws who live locally. She also has five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She also enjoys visits from her friends from Mayfield City Schools, as well as friends from her church, Mayfield Methodist Church.

