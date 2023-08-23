Investigation complete of pet dog shot and killed by Lorain police officer

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - An internal investigation into the fatal shooting of a family dog by a city patrolman last month has concluded, according to Lorain Police Chief Jim McCann.

The evidence and statements investigators gathered will be presented to the Lorain Police Employee Review Board in mid-September. That panel will decide if the officer will face discipline.

The 3-year-old lab mix named Dixie was shot and killed by a Lorain police officer on July 4th weekend.

Lorain Police released bodycam video of the incident.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.