CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An “irate” theft suspect accused of ramming a Target employee with a motorized scooter, exposing his “private parts,” and threatening to get a gun is wanted, Cleveland police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

A Target loss prevention employee saw a man in a motorized scooter taking items from the shelf and placing the merchandise in a bag, according to police.

The man left the store when he was approached by the employee, said police.

Police said the suspect became “irate” and started ramming the employee with the scooter.

The man then exposed his “private parts” while making threats to get a gun and come back, according to police.

The man then took off in his scooter, said police.

Take a close look at the suspect in the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

‘Irate’ thief rams Cleveland Target employee with scooter, exposes himself, police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this crime, call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.

