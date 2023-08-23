Man breaks into Cleveland home, steals laptop, scooters, and other items

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police released a surveillance picture of a man wanted for breaking into a home on the city’s West side.

According to Cleveland police, on Aug. 22, the man entered a garage and then entered the home.

Once inside, he took and laptop, tablet and other items.

He also stole two motorized scooters from the garage before fleeing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.