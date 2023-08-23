2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Man charged in fatal school bus crash near Dayton

One child killed, dozens injured - mostly students - in school bus crash near Dayton, Ohio
One child killed, dozens injured - mostly students - in school bus crash near Dayton, Ohio
By Brian Koster
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the fatal school bus crash that killed a child and injured over 20 people near Dayton on Tuesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Hermanio Joseph was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, a 4th-degree felony. He was taken to the Clark County Jail. The crash remains under investigation.

The crash occurred on state Route 41 (Troy Road) near Lawrenceville Road at 8:16 a.m..

According to OSHP, the investigation showed that the school bus from the Northwestern Local School District was traveling westbound on state Route 41 when it was struck by a Honda Odyssey minivan that was traveling eastbound and went left of center. The school bus subsequently went off the right side of the roadway and overturned as a result of the crash.

One juvenile passenger of the school bus was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The school bus driver suffered minor injuries but was not transported. 22 juvenile passengers were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. One juvenile passenger was transported to Children’s Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The Honda Odyssey was operated by Hermanio Joseph, 35, Springfield. Joseph and his passenger, Roberto Mompremier, 37, Springfield, were transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement

Latest News

Gov. Mike DeWine addresses if school buses should have seat belts after deadly crash
Gov. Mike DeWine addresses if school buses should have seat belts after deadly crash
Terry Francona
Cleveland police, city officials, FOP announce pay increase for officers, signing bonus for...
Cleveland police, city officials, FOP announce pay increase for officers, signing bonus for cadets
RSV vaccine approved for newborns
Vaccine approved by FDA to prevent RSV in infants