Man charged in fatal school bus crash near Dayton

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the fatal school bus crash that killed a child and injured over 20 people near Dayton on Tuesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Hermanio Joseph was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, a 4th-degree felony. He was taken to the Clark County Jail. The crash remains under investigation.

The crash occurred on state Route 41 (Troy Road) near Lawrenceville Road at 8:16 a.m..

According to OSHP, the investigation showed that the school bus from the Northwestern Local School District was traveling westbound on state Route 41 when it was struck by a Honda Odyssey minivan that was traveling eastbound and went left of center. The school bus subsequently went off the right side of the roadway and overturned as a result of the crash.

One juvenile passenger of the school bus was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The school bus driver suffered minor injuries but was not transported. 22 juvenile passengers were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. One juvenile passenger was transported to Children’s Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The Honda Odyssey was operated by Hermanio Joseph, 35, Springfield. Joseph and his passenger, Roberto Mompremier, 37, Springfield, were transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

