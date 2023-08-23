Man involved in domestic stabbing wanted in Brimfield, police say
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Have you seen this man?
Brimfield Police said Chad Howe was involved in a domestic stabbing incident, and detectives need help finding him.
The stabbing happened at a residence within the township on Aug. 8, according to BPD.
Investigation charges have been filed, BPD stated.
Howe is driving a dark blue 2005 Chrysler 300 that looks like this stock image:
BPD warned not to approach Howe if you see him.
Instead, immediately call Brimfield police dispatch at 330-677-1234.
Tipsters can stay anonymous.
