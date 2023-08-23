2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Man involved in domestic stabbing wanted in Brimfield, police say

Man involved in domestic stabbing wanted in Brimfield, police say
Man involved in domestic stabbing wanted in Brimfield, police say(Brimfield Police Department)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Have you seen this man?

Brimfield Police said Chad Howe was involved in a domestic stabbing incident, and detectives need help finding him.

The stabbing happened at a residence within the township on Aug. 8, according to BPD.

Investigation charges have been filed, BPD stated.

Howe is driving a dark blue 2005 Chrysler 300 that looks like this stock image:

Man involved in domestic stabbing wanted in Brimfield, police say
Man involved in domestic stabbing wanted in Brimfield, police say(Brimfield Police Department)

BPD warned not to approach Howe if you see him.

Instead, immediately call Brimfield police dispatch at 330-677-1234.

Tipsters can stay anonymous.

Man involved in domestic stabbing wanted in Brimfield, police say
Man involved in domestic stabbing wanted in Brimfield, police say(Brimfield Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement

Latest News

UPS truck bursts into flames in East Holmes
UPS truck bursts into flames in East Holmes
UPS truck bursts into flames in East Holmes
UPS truck bursts into flames in East Holmes
Claims of painter leaving job unfinished
Highland Heights family claims painter walked off the job, never returned
Case Western, Department of Justice reach agreement on addressing campus sexual...
Case Western, Department of Justice reach agreement on addressing campus sexual assault/harassment