CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Have you seen this man?

Brimfield Police said Chad Howe was involved in a domestic stabbing incident, and detectives need help finding him.

The stabbing happened at a residence within the township on Aug. 8, according to BPD.

Investigation charges have been filed, BPD stated.

Howe is driving a dark blue 2005 Chrysler 300 that looks like this stock image:

Man involved in domestic stabbing wanted in Brimfield, police say (Brimfield Police Department)

BPD warned not to approach Howe if you see him.

Instead, immediately call Brimfield police dispatch at 330-677-1234.

Tipsters can stay anonymous.

Man involved in domestic stabbing wanted in Brimfield, police say (Brimfield Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.