Man stabbed inside parking garage at Public Square

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old man was stabbed multiple times inside the parking garage at Public Square early Wednesday morning.

Cleveland police said the attack happened around 1:30 a.m. at the garage on Ontario Street.

The victim, whose name is not being released, was transported by Cleveland EMS to MetroHealth Medical Center. His condition has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.