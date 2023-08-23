2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Man stabbed inside parking garage at Public Square

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old man was stabbed multiple times inside the parking garage at Public Square early Wednesday morning.

Cleveland police said the attack happened around 1:30 a.m. at the garage on Ontario Street.

The victim, whose name is not being released, was transported by Cleveland EMS to MetroHealth Medical Center. His condition has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement

Latest News

Man dumps oil, paint and trash on North Olmsted patio
North Olmsted police arrest man accused of dumping oil, paint, and trash on patio
Adam VII
Summit County Prosecutor’s office now has 2 facility dogs to help crime victims
Claims of painter leaving job unfinished
Claims of painter leaving job unfinished
19 News 3-4 p.m.
Service dog to help crime victims