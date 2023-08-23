2 Strong 4 Bullies
North Olmsted police arrest man accused of dumping oil, paint, and trash on patio

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a man they said vandalized a patio at the Great Northern Village Apartments earlier this week.

Michael Surratt, 33, of North Ridgeville, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.

Michael Surratt
Michael Surratt((Source: North Olmsted police))

North Olmsted police said Surratt was identified after the story aired. He is charged with two counts of criminal mischief and one count of criminal damage.

According to police, Surratt dumped oil, paint, and trash in the middle of the night on Sunday.

The resident told 19 News the suspect is the same man who delivered her Uber Eats order earlier this month.

She said she reported the Uber Eats account because her food was supposed to be delivered by a woman named Helen in a Toyota Corolla and instead it was delivered by a man in an Audi. She thinks that must be what set him off.

Surratt is scheduled to appear in Rocky River Municipal Court on Sept. 5.

Police said he was released on his own recognizance.

