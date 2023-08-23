North Royalton police looking for juveniles in criminal damaging case

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - North Royalton police are investigating a case of criminal damaging involving multiple juveniles that happened early Monday.

Police say the unidentified juveniles engaged in criminal damaging around 1:44 a.m. in the 8300 block of Washington Avenue.

The homeowner chased the juveniles but lost them in the Bunting Tree condominiums, police say.

police are asking anyone with any information on the possible identities of said juveniles to contact the North Royalton Police Department at 440-582-6216.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.