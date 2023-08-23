Olmsted Falls police arrest 3 juveniles for stealing dozens of expensive sneakers

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Olmsted Falls police said charges are pending against three juvenile accused of breaking into an attached garage while the family was sleeping and stealing more than $10,000 worth of sneakers.

The homeowners told 19 News the thieves stole dozens of collectible sneakers.

“They wiped 25 to 30 pairs, I mean we’re talking 10, 15 thousand dollars worth of collectibles,” said homeowner Noel Hall.

The homeowner says many of the sneakers are Jordans and rare. (WOIO-TV)

According to police, the shoe collection was on display in the attached garage of a home on Fernwood Dr.

The suspects entered the garage sometime between 2 a.m. and noon, said police.

The homeowner noticed the theft around noon and immediately called police.

Security video and information from citizens led officers to the three suspects on Aug. 21, said police.

A large portion of the stolen property has already been recovered, added police.

Hall said her husband has been collecting the sneakers for years.

