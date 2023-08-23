2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Olmsted Falls police arrest 3 juveniles for stealing dozens of expensive sneakers

By Sia Nyorkor and Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Olmsted Falls police said charges are pending against three juvenile accused of breaking into an attached garage while the family was sleeping and stealing more than $10,000 worth of sneakers.

The homeowners told 19 News the thieves stole dozens of collectible sneakers.

“They wiped 25 to 30 pairs, I mean we’re talking 10, 15 thousand dollars worth of collectibles,” said homeowner Noel Hall.

The homeowner says many of the sneakers are Jordans and rare.
The homeowner says many of the sneakers are Jordans and rare.(WOIO-TV)

According to police, the shoe collection was on display in the attached garage of a home on Fernwood Dr.

The suspects entered the garage sometime between 2 a.m. and noon, said police.

The homeowner noticed the theft around noon and immediately called police.

Security video and information from citizens led officers to the three suspects on Aug. 21, said police.

A large portion of the stolen property has already been recovered, added police.

Hall said her husband has been collecting the sneakers for years.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement

Latest News

Cleveland theft suspect
Man breaks into Cleveland home, steals laptop, scooters, and other items
North Royalton police are investigating a case of criminal damaging involving multiple...
North Royalton police looking for juveniles in criminal damaging case
Gov. DeWine’s push to improve literacy skills for all ages
Akron house fire
Fire destroys Akron home in the Kenmore neighborhood