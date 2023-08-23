Parma school destroyed by arson to reopen Sept. 5

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - St. Anthony of Padua School in Parma is set to reopen Sept. 5 after an arson sent students to a different building February of last school year.

According to the schools website, teachers and staff are excited to return to their classrooms at the 6800 State Road building for the 2023-2024 academic year in a few short weeks.

Building improvements include upgrades such as:

  • New computer/STEM lab; upgrades to SmartPanels and technology infostructure
  • Whiteboards in every classroom
  • New security cameras, fire and alarm systems
  • New cafeteria and kitchen
  • New roof

No injuries were reported, and Parma Fire Department officials said at the time of investigation the estimated cost of the damages would likely exceed one million dollars.

The school serves students in kindergarten through 8th grade.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

