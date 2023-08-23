2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Shooting in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood kills 1

Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that killed one late Tuesday night in the Central...
Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that killed one late Tuesday night in the Central neighborhood.(WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that killed one late Tuesday night in the Central neighborhood.

Cleveland EMS confirmed one man was announced dead at the scene on East 30th Avenue.

Police say the man has not been identified but is believed to be in his 30s.

Cleveland EMS did not have any information regarding the victim.

East 30th Street closed from Carnegie Avenue to Community College Avenue but is now open, police say.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement

Latest News

Preston Anderson
‘He’s been burning her with oils’: Chilling 911 calls reveal moments Cleveland woman escaped abuser
46 Ohio school districts allow armed staff members, including 10 in NEO
46 Ohio school districts allow armed staff members, including 10 in NEO
A Cleveland police officer is dragged by a runaway driver after a foot chase on the city's east...
Bodycam video shows Cleveland officer dragged by getaway driver after foot chase
‘Irate’ thief rams Cleveland Target employee with scooter, exposes himself, police say
‘Irate’ thief rams Cleveland Target employee with scooter, exposes himself, police say