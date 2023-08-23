Shooting in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood kills 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that killed one late Tuesday night in the Central neighborhood.

Cleveland EMS confirmed one man was announced dead at the scene on East 30th Avenue.

Police say the man has not been identified but is believed to be in his 30s.

Cleveland EMS did not have any information regarding the victim.

East 30th Street closed from Carnegie Avenue to Community College Avenue but is now open, police say.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.