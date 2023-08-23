2 Strong 4 Bullies
Shooting at Lee-Miles BP sends 1 to hospital, police say

Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that left one injured late Tuesday night.
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting in the Lee-Miles neighborhood that left one injured late Tuesday night.

Police say they responded to the BP gas station at Lee Road and Harvard Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Cleveland EMS confirmed one 30-year-old man was transported to University Hospitals.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder, according to EMS.

Police say no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

