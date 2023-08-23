2 Strong 4 Bullies
Summit County Prosecutor’s office now has 2 facility dogs to help crime victims

Adam VII
Adam VII((Source: Summit County Prosector))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Prosecutor’s office now has two facility dogs to help crime victims, witnesses and their families,

Adam VII is a two-year-old Black Labrador-Retriever mix, specially trained by Canine Companions.

His primary job will be to provide emotional support to children who are crime victims and witnesses, specifically children and adults with developmental disabilities.

Adam will also accompany victims and witnesses to meetings with prosecutors, and court appearances.

Adam VII is a two-year-old Black Labrador-Retriever mix
Adam VII is a two-year-old Black Labrador-Retriever mix((Source: Summit County Prosector))

Adam joins Avery, a 12-year-old Labrador-Golden Retriever mix.

Besides helping crime victims, Avery also attends drug court and Valor Court, which handles cases involving veterans, in Summit County.

Avery has been with the prosecutor’s office for over 10 years and will now be eased into retirement.

Avery and Adam VII with Summit County Prosecutor's office staff
Avery and Adam VII with Summit County Prosecutor's office staff((Source: Summit County Prosector))

“I am so pleased to have another facility dog in my office to help crime victims and their families. I have seen the tremendous work Avery has done over the past ten years and look forward to watching Adam grow and help Summit County citizens,” said Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh. “When I first decided to get a facility dog for the Prosecutor’s Office, many people questioned me and even pushed back on the idea of bringing a dog into court. But after seeing Avery at work, I can’t imagine not having a facility dog to help crime victims, especially children.”

All of Adam’s food, grooming, and other supplies are being donated by Pet Supplies Plus. Adam’s veterinary care will be provided free of charge by Stow Kent Animal Hospital.

The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office is the first prosecutor’s office in Ohio to have two facility dogs.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

