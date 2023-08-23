Terry Francona on end of career: ‘I’m at peace with it’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Terry Francona isn’t ready to say publicly that he’s retiring.

But all the signs are there.

Saying “I’m at peace with it,” the longtime Guardians manager admitted he’s not in great health and will need shoulder replacement and hernia surgery after the season.

“We want him to manage here for as long as he’s able to,” team president Chris Antonetti said Wednesday. “The most important thing is Tito’s life.”

