2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

UPS truck bursts into flames in East Holmes

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST HOLMES, Ohio (WOIO) - A UPS truck burst into flames in East Holmes, and the blaze was caught on camera.

East Holmes Fire & EMS said their crews were sent to the 5800 block of SR-39 for the truck fire at 10:19 a.m. on Aug. 22.

The first firefighter on scene was able to move a Chevy truck that was parked next to it before the flames spread, according to EHFD.

EHFD confirmed the nearby damage did not sustain any damage either.

There were no reported injuries from the fire.

The cause of the blaze is unknown.

EHFD shared the frightening video of the fire on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement

Latest News

Man involved in domestic stabbing wanted in Brimfield, police say
Man involved in domestic stabbing wanted in Brimfield, police say
UPS truck bursts into flames in East Holmes
UPS truck bursts into flames in East Holmes
Claims of painter leaving job unfinished
Highland Heights family claims painter walked off the job, never returned
Case Western, Department of Justice reach agreement on addressing campus sexual...
Case Western, Department of Justice reach agreement on addressing campus sexual assault/harassment