UPS truck bursts into flames in East Holmes

EAST HOLMES, Ohio (WOIO) - A UPS truck burst into flames in East Holmes, and the blaze was caught on camera.

East Holmes Fire & EMS said their crews were sent to the 5800 block of SR-39 for the truck fire at 10:19 a.m. on Aug. 22.

The first firefighter on scene was able to move a Chevy truck that was parked next to it before the flames spread, according to EHFD.

EHFD confirmed the nearby damage did not sustain any damage either.

There were no reported injuries from the fire.

The cause of the blaze is unknown.

EHFD shared the frightening video of the fire on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.