10 people rescued from flooded I-90 Wednesday

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of 10 people were rescued from seven different vehicles Wednesday evening on I-90 westbound near the McKinley Avenue Exit.

Lakewood firefighters used inflatable rafts to reach cars submerged in the flood waters on I-90 westbound on Aug. 23, 2023. (Lakewood Firefighters Local 382)

Lakewood firefighters were called out to the highway around 8:50 p.m. after the heavy rains flooded the roadway, leaving people trapped.

Lakewood firefighters, Westlake firefighters and members of the Westshore Swift Water Rescue Team all responded to the scene.

Firefighters said I-90 westbound was closed between Warren Road and McKinley Avenue until around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

There were no injuries reported.

