10 people rescued from flooded I-90 Wednesday
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of 10 people were rescued from seven different vehicles Wednesday evening on I-90 westbound near the McKinley Avenue Exit.
Lakewood firefighters were called out to the highway around 8:50 p.m. after the heavy rains flooded the roadway, leaving people trapped.
Lakewood firefighters, Westlake firefighters and members of the Westshore Swift Water Rescue Team all responded to the scene.
Firefighters said I-90 westbound was closed between Warren Road and McKinley Avenue until around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
There were no injuries reported.
