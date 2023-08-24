2 Strong 4 Bullies
10 people rescued from flooded I-90 Wednesday

(Ohio Department of Transportation)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of 10 people were rescued from seven different vehicles Wednesday evening on I-90 westbound near the McKinley Avenue Exit.

Lakewood firefighters used inflatable rafts to reach cars submerged in the flood waters on I-90...
Lakewood firefighters used inflatable rafts to reach cars submerged in the flood waters on I-90 westbound on Aug. 23, 2023.(Lakewood Firefighters Local 382)

Lakewood firefighters were called out to the highway around 8:50 p.m. after the heavy rains flooded the roadway, leaving people trapped.

Lakewood firefighters used inflatable rafts to reach cars submerged in the flood waters on I-90...
Lakewood firefighters used inflatable rafts to reach cars submerged in the flood waters on I-90 westbound on Aug. 23, 2023.(Lakewood Firefighters Local 382)

Lakewood firefighters, Westlake firefighters and members of the Westshore Swift Water Rescue Team all responded to the scene.

Firefighters said I-90 westbound was closed between Warren Road and McKinley Avenue until around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

There were no injuries reported.

