16-year-old arrested in connection with shooting of teen, 7-year-old at Akron’s Lane Field

By Megan McSweeney and Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested a teenager Wednesday in connection to a Sunday afternoon shooting that sent one teen and one child to the hospital.

Police said Wednesday afternoon there was a significant shift in the investigation leading them to a 16-year-old boy in the 800 block of Raymond Street.

Around 4 p.m., police arrested the teen considered to be the primary suspect, who threw a .45 caliber handgun out of his bedroom window during the arrest.

16-year-old arrested in connection with shooting of teen, 7-year-old at Akron’s Lane Field(Source: Akron Police Department)

The gun was quickly recovered, police said, and the teen was taken into custody without incident.

He was charged with two counts of felonious assault and tampering with evidence, according to police.

He was taken to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

Also arrested at the Raymond Street home was a 37-year-old woman after a second handgun was found in her bedroom.

She was charged with having weapons under disability, according to police.

Police responded to a call for the shooting in the 600 block of Vernon Odom Boulevard around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Officers found a 19-year-old man and a 7-year-old boy struck in the shooting.

Vernon Odom Boulevard shooting((Source: Akron police))

The 19-year-old was struck in the hip and leg area and did not suffer life-threatening injuries, police say.

Police say the 7-year-old, identified as Tyren Thompson, Jr., is out of surgery and is listed as stable by the hospital.

Thompson was transported to Akron General Hospital after being shot in the chest.

Vernon Odom Boulevard shooting((Source: Akron police))

Thompson was shot after playing in a youth football game.

Thompson’s mother, Jazmere, told 19 News that she just wants young people to put the guns down.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

