2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

30-year-old woman fatally shot on Cleveland’s East Side

(WALB)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman was murdered on the city’s East side early Thursday.

According to Cleveland police, the 30-year-old woman was shot in the head in the 900 block of E. 73rd St. just after 5 a.m.

This is in the city’s St, Clair Superior neighborhood.

The woman, whose name is not being released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, police are not releasing any additional information.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement

Latest News

Jose Vazquez is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department for a 2013 sex crime against...
Wanted: Cleveland man, labeled sexually violent predator, on the run
The Lorain County Fair is closed Thursday after heavy wind and rain blew through Northeast Ohio.
Severe weather cancels, closes several Northeast Ohio events and attractions
Willowick apartment building parking garage collapses
Willowick apartment building parking garage collapses
Timmeka Eggleton
Cleveland mom found incompetent to stand trial for murder of 3-year-old son