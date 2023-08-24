30-year-old woman fatally shot on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman was murdered on the city’s East side early Thursday.

According to Cleveland police, the 30-year-old woman was shot in the head in the 900 block of E. 73rd St. just after 5 a.m.

This is in the city’s St, Clair Superior neighborhood.

The woman, whose name is not being released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, police are not releasing any additional information.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.