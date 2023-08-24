2 Strong 4 Bullies
6 pets killed in Streetsboro house fire(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro fire officials say six pets passed away Thursday morning in a house fire.

The fire happened at a mobile home on North Sagramore Road and lasted about 25 minutes.

Firefighters say they located the fire in the kitchen, and their investigation determined combustibles were on or near the stove when it was turned on, possibly by accident.

The fire has been ruled accidental at this time, according to the department.

Firefighters say six pets, four dogs and two cats, died in the fire. A resident saved one snake.

Damages are estimated to be around $9,000, and Red Cross is helping the family.

