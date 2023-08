CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns have shaken up their QB room.

Trade! The #Browns are sending QB Josh Dobbs and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the #Cardinals for a 2024 fifth-round pick, per sources.



Arizona hasn't named a starting QB, and now Dobbs is in the mix. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 24, 2023

Earlier in the day, the team waived QB Kellen Mond, leaving rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson as Deshaun Watson’s backup, at least for now.

