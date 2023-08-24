Cleveland man wins $1 million lottery prize with ticket from west side gas station
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A gas station on Cleveland’s west side has sold a winning lottery ticket!
The Ohio Lottery says Miguel Ramos Santiago, of Cleveland, has taken home the $1-million annuity prize.
Santiago purchased the $10 scratch-off, $1,000,000 Payout ticket at Puritas Gas, located at 13925 Puritas Avenue.
According to the Ohio Lottery, the odds of winning were just one in 1,000,000.
There is one $1-million annuity top prize left to win as of Wednesday.
