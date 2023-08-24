2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland man wins $1 million lottery prize with ticket from west side gas station

FILE - In this April 3, 2019, photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. During...
FILE - In this April 3, 2019, photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. During inflation, consumers can adjust their spending and saving strategies to help lessen the impact that inflation has on the value of their money. It’s important to have liquid cash set aside for emergencies, but beyond an emergency fund, there are other ways to save money and help retain its value. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)(Mark Lennihan | AP)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A gas station on Cleveland’s west side has sold a winning lottery ticket!

The Ohio Lottery says Miguel Ramos Santiago, of Cleveland, has taken home the $1-million annuity prize.

Santiago purchased the $10 scratch-off, $1,000,000 Payout ticket at Puritas Gas, located at 13925 Puritas Avenue.

According to the Ohio Lottery, the odds of winning were just one in 1,000,000.

There is one $1-million annuity top prize left to win as of Wednesday.

