Cleveland man wins $1 million lottery prize with ticket from west side gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A gas station on Cleveland’s west side has sold a winning lottery ticket!

The Ohio Lottery says Miguel Ramos Santiago, of Cleveland, has taken home the $1-million annuity prize.

Santiago purchased the $10 scratch-off, $1,000,000 Payout ticket at Puritas Gas, located at 13925 Puritas Avenue.

According to the Ohio Lottery, the odds of winning were just one in 1,000,000.

There is one $1-million annuity top prize left to win as of Wednesday.

