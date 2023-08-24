2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland mom found incompetent to stand trial for murder of 3-year-old son

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old Cleveland mom accused of killing her three-year-old son has been found incompetent to stand trial at this time.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Brendan Sheehan ordered Timmeka Eggleton to be transported to North Coast Behavioral Health for in-patient treatment.

Timmeka Eggleton
Timmeka Eggleton((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Eggleton was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, and endangering children for the death of Curtis Wither.

Cleveland police said Wither was pronounced dead at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital on June 14, after being found unresponsive in a stroller inside a store near E. 79th Street and Euclid Avenue.

His death was ruled a homicide on June 17 and Eggleton was taken into custody several days later.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner ruled the little boy’s death a homicide resulting from blunt-force trauma.

“My heart breaks for everyone that loved this boy. As a parent, it is horrific to think that a mother would kill her three-year-old son,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.

