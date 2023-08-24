2 Strong 4 Bullies
Dodgers cruise in game 2, sweep Thursday doubleheader

Los Angeles Dodgers' Michael Busch gestures as he runs to home plate with a home run in the...
Los Angeles Dodgers' Michael Busch gestures as he runs to home plate with a home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mookie Betts went 7-for-8 on the day as the Los Angeles Dodgers swept 2 games from the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.

The game 2 final was 9-3.

Michael Busch hit a solo homer for L.A., while Kike Hernandez had 3 hits including a homer.

Betts and Freddie Freeman had 2 hits apiece.

Betts went 5-for-5 in the first game of the day.

Cleveland starter Gavin Williams took the loss, dropping to 1-5 on the season. He allowed 7 runs on 8 hits in 4.1 innings.

Gabriel Arias went 3-for-4 for the Guards with a solo homer.

The Guardians, who lost the completion of Wednesday’s suspended game 6-1, fall to 60-68 overall, 5.5 games behind the first-place Twins in the A.L. Central.

Cleveland now hits the road for a 6-game road trip at Toronto and Minnesota.

