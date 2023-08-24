Earthquake recorded this morning near Madison

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 2.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 8:43 A.M. near border of Lake and Ashtabula County.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake happened 2.4 miles southeast of Madison and was 4 miles in depth.

This is considered a minor earthquake.

Minor earthquakes usually don’t cause damage and often times can’t be felt.

Earth Magnitude Scale (WOIO-19)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.