2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Earthquake recorded this morning near Madison

Earthquake near Lake county/Ashtabula line
Earthquake near Lake county/Ashtabula line(WOIO-19)
By Kelly Dobeck
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 2.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 8:43 A.M. near border of Lake and Ashtabula County.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake happened 2.4 miles southeast of Madison and was 4 miles in depth.

This is considered a minor earthquake.

Minor earthquakes usually don’t cause damage and often times can’t be felt.

Earth Magnitude Scale
Earth Magnitude Scale(WOIO-19)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement

Latest News

19 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible this evening; excessive heat tomorrow
19 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible this evening; excessive heat tomorrow
Willowick apartment building parking garage collapses
Willowick apartment building parking garage collapses
Heat this afternoon then more storms tonight. Severe storms possible.
19 First Alert Day: Heat today; potential for severe storms tonight
A complex of heavy rain and storms forecast to track across northern Ohio tonight. Storms...
19 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible this evening; excessive heat tomorrow