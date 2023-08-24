2 Strong 4 Bullies
FBI agents search for man who robbed Lakewood bank

Citizens Bank robbery suspect
Citizens Bank robbery suspect((Source: FBI))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - An armed man robbed a Madison Avenue bank Thursday morning.

FBI agents said the man walked into the Citizens Bank in the 12200 block of Madison Ave. at 11:37 a.m.

He approached a teller with a black, drawstring backpack and demanded cash, according to the FBI.

The pistol was tucked in the right side of his waistband, said the FBI.

After getting an undetermined amount of money, he left the bank and ran north on Ridgewood Avenue, toward Franklin Blvd.

He is described as a slim Black man, late 20′s-early 30′s.

He was wearing a black Covid mask, black knit hat, gray hooded sweatshirt and carrying a blue umbrella.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI tip line at 1-877-FBI-OHIO or the Lakewood Police Department at (216) 521-6773.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

