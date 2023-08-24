2 Strong 4 Bullies
Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt dies unexpectedly at age 36

Windham Rotunda, known to wrestling fans as former WWE champion Bray Wyatt, has died at the age of 36, according to WWE.(WWE)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Windham Rotunda, known to wrestling fans as former WWE champion Bray Wyatt, has died at the age of 36, according to WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today,” Levesque said Thursday on X/Twitter. “Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”

The cause of his death has not been released. Bray Wyatt, also known as “The Fiend” and Husky Harris during his time with the sports entertainment company, had returned to large fanfare in late 2022 and worked until suddenly no longer being on WWE programs weeks before its signature event, WrestleMania.

Rotunda is the son of Mike Rotunda, himself a former WWF/E superstar most known as IRS, as well as the brother of former WWE superstar Bo Dallas.

