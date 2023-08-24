Guardians drop suspended game to Dodgers 6-1

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mookie Betts went 5-for-5 with 2 RBI as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated Cleveland 6-1 Thursday at Progressive Field.

Mookie Betts, you are incredible. pic.twitter.com/WzFc687E1B — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 24, 2023

The game was suspended Wednesday night due to rain and completed on Thursday.

Starter Xzavion Curry allowed 3 runs in 2 innings and took the loss for Cleveland.

Seven Dodger pitchers held the Guardians to just 4 hits.

The regularly scheduled game will start at 4:20 p.m. Thursday.

