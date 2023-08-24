Guardians drop suspended game to Dodgers 6-1
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mookie Betts went 5-for-5 with 2 RBI as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated Cleveland 6-1 Thursday at Progressive Field.
The game was suspended Wednesday night due to rain and completed on Thursday.
Starter Xzavion Curry allowed 3 runs in 2 innings and took the loss for Cleveland.
Seven Dodger pitchers held the Guardians to just 4 hits.
The regularly scheduled game will start at 4:20 p.m. Thursday.
