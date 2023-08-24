2 Strong 4 Bullies
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Flooding has shut down I-90 westbound between West 140th Street and Hilliard Boulevard on Aug. 23.

The shut down happened around 9 p.m.

Westbound traffic is backed up for miles, as shown west of Warren Road.

Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)(Ohio Department of Transportation)

[ Click here for the latest 19 First Alert Forecast ]

[ Download the 19 First Alert Weather App ]

[ 19 First Alert Weather Safety Guide: Are you prepared for severe weather? ]

KIRTLAND

Several streets in the Kirtland area have high water levels, and police warn residents to avoid driving if possible.

Post by Kirtland Police Department.

PAINESVILLE

The underpasses of North State Street and Richmond Street have flooded in Painesville. police said.

WILLOUGHBY

SR-2 is flooded on both the eastbound and westbound lanes between Lost Nation Road and Vine Street in Willoughby, the sheriff stated.

