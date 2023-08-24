Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Flooding has shut down I-90 westbound between West 140th Street and Hilliard Boulevard on Aug. 23.
The shut down happened around 9 p.m.
Westbound traffic is backed up for miles, as shown west of Warren Road.
[ Click here for the latest 19 First Alert Forecast ]
[ Download the 19 First Alert Weather App ]
[ 19 First Alert Weather Safety Guide: Are you prepared for severe weather? ]
KIRTLAND
Several streets in the Kirtland area have high water levels, and police warn residents to avoid driving if possible.
PAINESVILLE
The underpasses of North State Street and Richmond Street have flooded in Painesville. police said.
WILLOUGHBY
SR-2 is flooded on both the eastbound and westbound lanes between Lost Nation Road and Vine Street in Willoughby, the sheriff stated.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.