2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Kevin Stefanski settles Browns QB depth chart: ‘Really excited about where all those guys are’

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Joshua Dobbs is officially the Browns #2 quarterback behind Deshaun Watson.

Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson is #3.

Kellen Mond has been waived.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski discussed the quarterbacks and the end of training camp Thursday in Berea.

The team moved the final workout indoors due to rainy weather.

The Browns visit Kansas City Saturday at 1 p.m. in the final preseason game for both teams.

Cleveland’s season opener is September 10 vs. Cincinnati.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement

Latest News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson warms up before a preseason NFL football game...
Deshaun Watson: ‘AVP and Kevin gave me the keys’
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson watches warm ups before a preseason NFL football...
Kevin Stefanski: ‘It’s important for our guys to lock in’
New Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield attends during an NFL football news...
Bucs name Baker Mayfield starting QB
Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett during an NFL football camp, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Berea,...
Report: Browns star Myles Garrett restructures contract