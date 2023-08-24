Kevin Stefanski settles Browns QB depth chart: ‘Really excited about where all those guys are’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Joshua Dobbs is officially the Browns #2 quarterback behind Deshaun Watson.

Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson is #3.

Kellen Mond has been waived.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski discussed the quarterbacks and the end of training camp Thursday in Berea.

The team moved the final workout indoors due to rainy weather.

The Browns visit Kansas City Saturday at 1 p.m. in the final preseason game for both teams.

Cleveland’s season opener is September 10 vs. Cincinnati.

