Severe weather cancels several Northeast Ohio events

The Lorain County Fair is closed Thursday after heavy wind and rain blew through Northeast Ohio.
The Lorain County Fair is closed Thursday after heavy wind and rain blew through Northeast Ohio.(Lorain County Fair Facebook page)
By Megan McSweeney and Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The severe storms that blew through the area have led to the cancellation of several events Thursday.

  • Lorain County Fair officials canceled all Thursday events. Vendors and those with animals will be allowed on the fairgrounds to check their exhibits.
  • Bash on the Bay is canceled Thursday to the damage and flooding at Put-in-Bay Airport. An announcement regarding refunds and rescheduling will be announced in the next week.

