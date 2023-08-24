Severe weather cancels several Northeast Ohio events
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The severe storms that blew through the area have led to the cancellation of several events Thursday.
- Lorain County Fair officials canceled all Thursday events. Vendors and those with animals will be allowed on the fairgrounds to check their exhibits.
- Bash on the Bay is canceled Thursday to the damage and flooding at Put-in-Bay Airport. An announcement regarding refunds and rescheduling will be announced in the next week.
