Lorain flash flooding leaves family with several feet of water in their garage

By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County was one of the hardest hit areas after Wednesday night’s flash flooding.

On Thursday, hundreds of people spent the day cleaning up their yards and basements filled with water.

The Massie family on East 42nd Street not only had water in their basement, but several feet in their garage.

“It really takes your breath away,” Kim Massie said. “You don’t think this would happen to your home, but this is the second time it has happened to us and it’s pretty daunting when it happens.”

As the water filled in their garage Wednesday night, they were able to get their cars out in time, but they lost a refrigerator, furniture, and sentimental items.

“We’re really hoping that this will dry up and we can remain at home,” Massie said. “Right now, we don’t have any power downstairs, but we have power upstairs so we’re still able to eat but we don’t have any hot water to shower with.”

Massie worries with more severe weather on the way, this will only get worse for her and her neighbors.

She is glad no one was hurt.

“I’m grateful that we didn’t suffer any harm,” Massie said.

The City of Lorain told 19 News they have crews assessing areas hit hardest by drainage problems.

